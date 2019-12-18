SIGNED: Jakob James Is Officially A Buckeye

Offensive linemen Jakob James from Cincinnati’s Elder High School is now officially a Buckeye.

James sent in his signed Letter of Intent to join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He’s an interior offensive line prospect, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 285 lbs.

Here’s a look at what James brings to the Buckeyes.

Ranking: He is a 3-star prospect, considered the No. 54 offensive guard and 27th-best player in the state of Ohio this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Nebraska.

Positional Projection: James is expected to play inside for the Buckeyes, likely at guard. The offensive line was a major point of emphasis for the Bucks this year, and he is one of six offensive linemen expected to sign in this year’s class.

Commitment: He committed to the Buckeyes in January 2019.

Enrolling: James is not expected to enroll early, and will arrive in Columbus in the summer of 2020.

Projected Impact: Freshman offensive lineman almost never play a meaningful role for the Buckeyes. James is very likely to take a redshirt in 2020, and then start making a push to get into the two-deep in 2021.

You can watch James’ senior season highlight reel below.