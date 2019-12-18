WATCH: Ryan Day Recaps Ohio State’s Early Signing Day

The Ohio State football program just added 24 players on Wednesday’s Early Signing Day.

Ryan Day’s first class currently ranks No. 3 in the nation after adding 4-star QB C.J. Stroud just moments ago.

They spent a lot of time working to rebuild a few key positions of need. Buckeyes added six offensive linemen, a pair of quarterbacks, and three defensive backs… so far.

CB Clark Phillips will announce his final decision on Thursday, and DB Cam Martinez delayed his decision to February in the wake of Jeff Hafley’s departure.

Wednesday afternoon, Day met with the media to share his thoughts on the players the Buckeyes brought in on the day.

After Day, WR coach Brian Hartline addressed the remarkable class his unit brought in, including four of the top-15 wide receivers in the nation.

You can watch his comments in their entirety below.

Ryan Day

WR Coach Brian Hartline