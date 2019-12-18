SIGNED: C.J. Stroud Is Officially A Buckeye

C.J. Stroud, a quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, California is now officially a Buckeye.

Stroud was uncommitted this week until deciding on the Buckeyes. He sent in his signed Letter of Intent to officially join Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class.

He gives the Buckeyes a pair of quarterbacks in this class, something they desperately needed after a flood of transfers in the last 18 months.

Here’s a look at what Stroud brings to Ohio State.

Ranking: He is a 4-star prospect, considered the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and 10th-best player in the state of California this year.

Other Offers: He picked the Buckeyes over offers from schools like Oregon, USC, Georgia, and Michigan.

Positional Projection: Stroud is going to play quarterback for Ohio State.

Commitment: He just committed to the Buckeyes on Early Signing Day.

Enrolling: Stroud will enroll early and go through 2020 spring practice at Ohio State.

Projected Impact: Adding two quarterbacks was a huge point of emphasis for the Buckeyes’ 2020 class.

Since the 2018 spring game, Ohio State has lost Joe Burrow, Tate Martell, and Matthew Baldwin to transfer, and had Dwan Mathis decommit. Until Miller and Stroud signed on, Justin Fields was the only quarterback on the roster with eligibility beyond 2020, and he could leave for the NFL after next fall.

With Stroud and Jack Miller, the Bucks now have at least two scholarship quarterbacks they can expect to remain on the roster in 2021 and beyond.

Stroud isn’t likely to see a ton of time in 2020 with veterans Fields and Gunnar Hoak returning, but he and Miller may very well be part of a battle for the starting job in 2021.

You can watch Stroud’s mid-season senior highlight reel below.