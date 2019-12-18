Ohio State Signing Day 2020 Running Tally — Who Is In?

In recruiting, there is no better sound than the fax machine firing up with various whirrs and bleerps as it spits out a Letter of Intent, signifying a high school player’s intentions of attending that particular school.

Those wondrous tones will be taking place all day today as the early signing period for college football is upon us.

The Buckeyes are expected to sign around 25 players during this early signing period, with most of them coming today.

Cornerback commit Clark Phillips will sign on Thursday and now appears to be choosing between Ohio State and Utah.

We will be leaving this post at the top of the page all day long so that you can find the latest signees without having to scroll through all of the news of the day.

As the Letters of Intent come in, we will update this page with that player’s name and some coordinating links.

Make sure to refresh throughout the morning and afternoon for the latest updates.

OL Jakob James, Cincinnati, OH

OL Trey Leroux, Norwalk, OH

DB Lejond Cavazos, IMG Academy, FL

DT Jacolbe Cowan, Charlotte, NC

WR Julian Fleming, Catawissa, PA