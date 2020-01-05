Four-Star OL Donovan Jackson Set To Announce Commitment

Donovan Jackson, a 4-star offensive line prospect from Bellaire, Texas, will announce his college commitment on Wednesday.

Jackson is a 6-foot-4, 308 lb tackle prospect from suburban Houston.

He is ranked the No. 57 player overall and the 11th-best offensive tackle in the 2021 class in the 247 Composite.

Ohio State is one of his finalists, and considered the favorite to land his commitment. He also offers from 30 other schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Jackson has family in Cincinnati and first attended an Ohio State football camp when he was in eighth grade. He visited OSU for both the 2019 Spring Game and the November 2019 win over Penn State.

If the Buckeyes are able to secure Jackson’s commitment, he would help bolster what has already been an impressive haul for OL coach Greg Studrawa.

Ohio State signed six offensive linemen in the class of 2020, including top-100 prospects Paris Johnson and Luke Wypler. In 2021, they already have a commitment from Ben Christman, who is ranked the No. 10 tackle in the class.

If they can add Jackson on Wednesday, that would give them a pair of the nation’s top prospects to build the rest of next year’s class around. The Buckeyes are likely to add at least one or two more linemen for 2021, as players like Thayer Munford, Wyatt Davis, and Josh Myers near the end of their eligibility.

Jackson has the quickness to play tackle, but is also not too tall to slide inside to play at guard. That kind of positional flexibility makes him extremely valuable.

Jackson plays left tackle for his high school team, but could slot in at any tackle or guard spot at the college level.

He helped lead Episcopal High School to a 9-1 record in Texas Class 4A football in 2019.

You can watch Jackson’s high school highlights below.