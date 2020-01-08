How Many More Players Can Ohio State Add For 2020?

The Ohio State coaching staff is working hard this month to finish its 2020 recruiting class with a bang, or maybe more accurately, a couple of booms.

Defensive back prospect Cam Martinez from Muskegon, Michigan is committed to the Buckeyes, but has not yet signed his Letter Of Intent to officially join the program. He’s waiting on word about who will replace Jeff Hafley on the OSU staff, and considering offers from other schools.

The Bucks are also working to flip running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a talented player who is currently committed to Georgia Tech. Gibbs will visit Columbus later this month.

But between new recruits and potential transfers, how many players can the Buckeyes realistically hope to add either on National Signing Day in February or before the 2020 season?

The first thing you have to know is that the NCAA requires all 130 FBS programs to be at or below 85 scholarship players before the start of fall camp. At the moment the Buckeyes, and many other programs, are above that number.

With last year’s senior class and NFL Draft early departures removed from the roster, and all of the 2020 freshmen (except one) added in, OSU currently stands at 88 scholarship players.

Kicker Jake Seibert, who signed a Letter of Intent to be a member of the 2020 class, is expected to take a grayshirt season and officially go on scholarship for 2021. Thus, he is not included in the tally below.

So how can Ohio State be over the limit of 85 players, and still have room to take a couple more?

Remember, that limit of 85 only kicks in at the start of camp in August. That means there are still almost seven months for players to transfer, take a medical retirement, or leave the program in another way.

It’s always hard to estimate exactly how many guys will leave during an offseason, but the 2019 Buckeyes lost WR L’Christian Smith, RB Brian Snead, QBs Matthew Baldwin and Tate Martell, and LB Keandre Jones to transfer. That’s about normal for a typical year, as guys who are buried on the depth chart look for a new home where they’ll have a better chance to play.

Others may depart for disciplinary reasons, a better cultural fit in other areas, or simply because they’re homesick. It’s typical for a handful of players to leave during an offseason.

With 88 players on the list right now, and four to six likely to depart at some point during the offseason, it’s certainly reasonable for the Buckeyes to add at least two or three more players before the start of camp, whether as recruits or transfers.

Players with an asterisk next to their names below have used their redshirt season. Those are unofficial at the moment, and included as a guide. They will be modified once the program officially updates their status.

Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors Total QB Jack Miller

C.J. Stroud Justin Fields Gunnar Hoak * 4 RB Steele Chambers *

Miyan Williams

Marcus Crowley

Master Teague * Demario McCall * 5 WR Mookie Cooper

Julian Fleming

Gee Scott

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Kamryn Babb *

Jaelen Gill *

Garrett Wilson

Jameson Williams Elijah Gardiner *

Jaylen Harris *

Chris Olave C.J. Saunders * 12 TE Cormontae Hamilton *

Joe Royer Jeremy Ruckert Luke Farrell *

Jake Hausmann * 5 OL Josh Fryar

Ryan Jacoby *

Jakob James

Paris Johnson

Trey Leroux

Grant Toutant

Enokk Vimahi *

Luke Wypler Dawand Jones

Matthew Jones *

Harry Miller

Nick Petit-Frere *

Max Wray * Wyatt Davis *

Josh Myers * Gavin Cupp *

Thayer Munford 17 DE Ty Hamilton

Noah Potter *

Cade Stover * Zach Harrison

J. Jean-Baptiste *

Alex Williams * Tyler Friday

Tyreke Smith Jonathon Cooper *

8 DT Jacolbe Cowan

Darrion Henry

Jaden McKenzie * Taron Vincent * Jerron Cage *

Tommy Togiai Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson * 8 LB Cody Simon

Tommy Eichenberg *

Mitchell Melton Craig Young Dallas Gant

Teradja Mitchell

K'Vaughan Pope Justin Hilliard *

Tuf Borland *

Baron Browning

Pete Werner 12 CB Lejond Cavazos

Ryan Watts Tyreke Johnson * Sevyn Banks

Cameron Brown

Shaun Wade * Marcus Williamson 7 SAF Ronnie Hickman *

Lathan Ransom

Bryson Shaw *

Kourt Williams Marcus Hooker * Josh Proctor Amir Riep

Jahsen Wint * 8 K Blake Haubeil 1 P Drue Chrisman 1 Total 33 18 18 19 88