Report: Ohio State to Elevate Corey Dennis to QB Coach

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ohio State will be elevating staffer Corey Dennis to quarterbacks coach, replacing Mike Yurcich who left to become the offensive coordinator at Texas. Sources have confirmed to The-Ozone that the hire is currently in motion.

Sources: Ohio State planning to elevate Corey Dennis to QB coach. He replaces Mike Yurcich, who left for Texas for $1.7 million and to become the play caller. Ryan Day will remain heavily involved with the OSU QBs and continue to call plays. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2020

Dennis was reportedly headed to Colorado State to take the same position for new head coach Steve Addazio. When asked about that a couple of weeks ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day seemed to confirm it but didn’t want to jump the gun.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if they have or not yet. I don’t want to blow them up. I know he has a chance,” Day said smiling.

Dennis, the son-in-law of Urban Meyer, played wide receiver at Georgia Tech and joined Meyer’s staff in 2015 as an intern. In 2016 and 2017, he was a grad assistant spending time with the wide receivers.

Prior to the 2018 season, Dennis was promoted to senior quality control coach where he worked primarily with the quarterbacks and receivers. He has been in that position ever since.

While Meyer was suspended for fall camp and the first three games of last season, Ryan Day took over as head coach. During that time, Dennis worked extensively with starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“Yeah, basically he is like my personal quarterback coach when Coach Day is not around,” Haskins said last September.

“Just having him around, I can ask him about looks, coverages, pressures. He has everything that Coach Day teaches him, and he helps me with it throughout practices. He helps me out a lot.”

As far as what Haskins thought about Dennis, he had nothing but good things to say.

“Definitely a young, inspiring coach,” Haskins said. “He gives you a lot of information. He’s very resourceful. As far as if I need to watch a clip or see something from practice, or send me notes from practice, he’s always a phone call away.

“He did a great job this season of coming in and watching film with me every Monday. We would watch film after practice and he really did a great job with me, and I feel like he will be a good coach one day too.”

Ohio State has not yet confirmed the report.