Buckeye SloopCast: S5E38 — Winter Is Coming

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle wonder if this is the best CFP semifinal ever. They discuss Ohio State’s chances against Clemson and whether or not the Buckeyes will continue on after this week. They look at the stats, the schedules, and anything else they can get their hands on. It’s all Fiesta, all the time. #TheNorthRemembers

Best semifinal ever?

#OhioState will win, change my mind

Pick #OhioState big, or go home

Running through the stats

How playing top15 teams affect stats

Clemson hasn’t played anyone… but seriously

But what about Texas A&M?

Clemson: before and after UNC

I might be a homer but…

Consulting the computers

Is this the best offense #OhioState has played this year?

…what about Clemson’s defense?

If #OhioState can get JK started…

Trees need wind, muscles need resistance, iron needs iron.

2016 does not matter, but The North remembers

Betsey Ross

Animal Farm

patreon.com/SloopCast

teespring.com/stores/the- sloopcast

themadcanadianbbq.com