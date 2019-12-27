Buckeye SloopCast: S5E38 — Winter Is Coming

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle wonder if this is the best CFP semifinal ever. They discuss Ohio State’s chances against Clemson and whether or not the Buckeyes will continue on after this week. They look at the stats, the schedules, and anything else they can get their hands on. It’s all Fiesta, all the time. #TheNorthRemembers
Best semifinal ever?
#OhioState will win, change my mind
Pick #OhioState big, or go home
Running through the stats
How playing top15 teams affect stats
Clemson hasn’t played anyone… but seriously
But what about Texas A&M?
Clemson: before and after UNC
I might be a homer but…
Consulting the computers
Is this the best offense #OhioState has played this year?
…what about Clemson’s defense?
If #OhioState can get JK started…
Trees need wind, muscles need resistance, iron needs iron.
2016 does not matter, but The North remembers
Betsey Ross
Animal Farm
