Cincinnati Safety Jaylen Johnson Commits to Ohio State

The 2020 signing class isn’t quite wrapped up yet for Ohio State, but the 2021 recruiting cycle is in full swing for the Buckeyes as 2021 safety Jaylen Johnson has committed to OSU.

Johnson tweeted out his announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson (6-1 205) is a 3-star prospect from Cincinnati La Salle. He is ranked the No. 18 safety in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.

Johnson committed to Ohio State over offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Iowa State, Pitt, and Liberty.

Named a Second-Team All-State safety this past season, Johnson is ranked the No. 11 player in Ohio and the No. 421 player in the nation overall.

The commitment now gives Ohio State eight commitments in the 2021 class, which is now ranked tops nationally and tops in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes just added 3-star Colorado tight end Sam Hart to the class a little over a week ago.

Of the eight commitments, five are from Ohio.

Joining Johnson as in-state commitments are Revere offensive lineman Ben Christman, Massillon receiver Jayden Ballard, Pickerington defensive end Jack Sawyer, and Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has spoken openly about his desire to add Ohioans to the roster and he continues to exhibit that desire through recruiting.

The good news for Day is that the 2021 Ohio class is pretty good. Saywer is arguably the top player overall in the nation. Christman is one of the top offensive linemen.

Cincinnati Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner was a visitor at the Michigan game this season. The Wolverines are seen as the team to beat for his services. He is ranked the No. 8 running back in the nation.

There is also Dublin Coffman safety AJ Kirk, who is the younger brother of former Buckeye great Mike Doss. Kirk is the No. 12 safety in the nation.

Ohio State could be adding a big splash to their 2021 class on Wednesday as top offensive tackle Donovan Jackson will be announcing his commitment.